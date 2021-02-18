Digitex Token (DGTX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.89 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Token has a market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00062098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.58 or 0.00874565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00030688 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00044478 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.84 or 0.04969155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00049906 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00017430 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

Digitex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

