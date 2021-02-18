Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Trading 5.9% Higher

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.40 and last traded at $77.15. Approximately 402,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 393,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.83.

DIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.72.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

