Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Trading 6.3% Higher

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $9.99. 46,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 452,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) by 113.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

