Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 21,606 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 800% compared to the average volume of 2,400 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOXS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period.

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,562. Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $462.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.67.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

