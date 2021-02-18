DMarket Achieves Market Cap of $24.52 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $24.52 million and $16.90 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000834 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00063092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.61 or 0.00854676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00031031 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00045224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.14 or 0.05097980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00050867 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00017408 BTC.

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

