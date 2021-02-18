Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)’s share price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.11. 205,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,815,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Document Security Systems stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of Document Security Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.