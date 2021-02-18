Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)’s share price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.11. 205,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,815,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Document Security Systems stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of Document Security Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

