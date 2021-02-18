DODO Price Hits $4.60 on Major Exchanges (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 96.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. DODO has a total market capitalization of $438.85 million and approximately $78.72 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO token can now be purchased for about $4.60 or 0.00008842 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DODO has traded 98.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.00372658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00059893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00078987 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00084682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00082584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.18 or 0.00431157 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00173991 BTC.

DODO Token Profile

DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,459,184 tokens. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

