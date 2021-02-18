Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Dollar General worth $68,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dollar General by 313.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,382,000 after buying an additional 609,041 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Dollar General by 85.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,156,000 after buying an additional 502,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dollar General by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after buying an additional 202,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 30.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,503,000 after buying an additional 173,151 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.92.

DG stock opened at $201.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

