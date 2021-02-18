Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DPZ stock opened at $376.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $275.22 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.63.
In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
