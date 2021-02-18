Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DPZ stock opened at $376.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $275.22 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.63.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.96.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

