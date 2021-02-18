Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (DMP.AX) (ASX:DMP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.88 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (DMP.AX) (ASX:DMP) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.884 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (DMP.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$57.62.

In other news, insider Donald Meij 156,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

