Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $336.80

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 336.80 ($4.40) and traded as high as GBX 339.20 ($4.43). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 331.20 ($4.33), with a volume of 699,966 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 332.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 336.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.32.

About Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

