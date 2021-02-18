Donaldson (DCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Donaldson to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Donaldson stock opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

