Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.26 million, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

