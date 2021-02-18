Donut Hits Market Cap of $1.35 Million (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. Donut has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $8,428.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Donut has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut token can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.62 or 0.00373020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00060525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00079488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00083113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00083596 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.04 or 0.00435792 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00175675 BTC.

Donut Token Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Token Trading

Donut can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

