Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.86. Dorman Products reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $94.58 on Thursday. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $102.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average of $91.00.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.