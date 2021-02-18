DragonVein (DVC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.02 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein token can now be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,855.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $705.37 or 0.01360275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.00466968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00035154 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003755 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

