Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $323.34

Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.34 ($4.22) and traded as high as GBX 395 ($5.16). Drax Group plc (DRX.L) shares last traded at GBX 385.80 ($5.04), with a volume of 945,530 shares traded.

DRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Drax Group plc (DRX.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 399 ($5.21) price target on shares of Drax Group plc (DRX.L) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 363.43 ($4.75).

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 385.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 323.34. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -25.89.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

