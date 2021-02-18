Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

OTCMKTS:DREUF remained flat at $$10.21 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

