Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from $14.25 to $14.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

OTCMKTS DREUF remained flat at $$10.21 during trading on Thursday. 1,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

