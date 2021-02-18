Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at TD Securities

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 46.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DREUF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$10.21 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

