Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Raised to $14.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DREUF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Shares of DREUF remained flat at $$10.21 on Thursday. 1,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

