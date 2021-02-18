Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Raised to $14.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $14.25 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

DREUF remained flat at $$10.21 during trading on Thursday. 1,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

