Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Raised to $15.00 at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DREUF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

OTCMKTS:DREUF remained flat at $$10.21 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

