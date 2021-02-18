Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Raised to $15.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $14.50 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DREUF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of DREUF remained flat at $$10.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.