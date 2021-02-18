Driver Group plc (DRV.L) (LON:DRV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $51.05

Shares of Driver Group plc (DRV.L) (LON:DRV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.05 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.69). Driver Group plc (DRV.L) shares last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.67), with a volume of 6,224 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £26.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 52.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Driver Group plc (DRV.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Steven Norris acquired 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £24,840 ($32,453.62).

About Driver Group plc (DRV.L) (LON:DRV)

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Europe & Americas, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

