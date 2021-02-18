Dror Levy Sells 6,750 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DSP Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.40. 235,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,688. The stock has a market cap of $386.99 million, a P/E ratio of -68.33, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. DSP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,567,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 52,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 760,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 49,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 472.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 316,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

DSPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

