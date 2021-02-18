Dror Levy Sells 6,750 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of DSP Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.40. 235,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,688. The stock has a market cap of $386.99 million, a P/E ratio of -68.33, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. DSP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33.
DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DSPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.
DSP Group Company Profile
DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.
