Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Reaches $2.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00003839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $62.79 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.00376527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00060178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00078865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00083836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00083523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.16 or 0.00429254 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,396.02 or 0.85017014 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

