Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Market Capitalization Hits $10.88 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.02 or 0.00361044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00060137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00080669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00083029 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00083392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.32 or 0.00435781 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00176588 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.