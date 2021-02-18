Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.80. Duluth reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLTH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 343.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.64 million, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Article: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.