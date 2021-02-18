Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:DNDL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $298.00

Shares of Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNDL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 298 ($3.89) and traded as high as GBX 298 ($3.89). Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 298 ($3.89), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:DNDL)

Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

