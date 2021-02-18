Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns Sells 901 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,056.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DT traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $53.02. The stock had a trading volume of 63,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,118. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 189.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 107,535 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $70,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $2,217,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 156,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $2,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

