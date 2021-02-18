Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DVAX opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

