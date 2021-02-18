e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.31 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 58,940.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. e-Gulden has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $349.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.06 or 0.00440545 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000439 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,974,703 coins and its circulating supply is 17,152,404 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

