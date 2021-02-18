e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.31 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 59,990.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $342.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,974,653 coins and its circulating supply is 17,152,354 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

