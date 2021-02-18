Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.19 Million

Brokerages expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce sales of $331.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $321.00 million and the highest is $336.60 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $315.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $122.21 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $124.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 4,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $503,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $212,917.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,731.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,009 shares of company stock worth $24,188,636. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 30,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

