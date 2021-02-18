EagleX (EGX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17,337.63

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, EagleX has traded flat against the US dollar. EagleX has a market cap of $17,337.63 and approximately $896.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EagleX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.94 or 0.00412474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00059605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00084486 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00076601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00082719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.79 or 0.00425749 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00028434 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

