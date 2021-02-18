Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) versus PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Head-To-Head Survey

Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Ealixir alerts:

This table compares Ealixir and PowerFleet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ealixir N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PowerFleet $81.92 million 3.00 -$10.96 million ($0.12) -65.92

Ealixir has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PowerFleet.

Volatility & Risk

Ealixir has a beta of -3.96, meaning that its stock price is 496% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ealixir and PowerFleet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ealixir 0 0 0 0 N/A PowerFleet 0 1 4 0 2.80

PowerFleet has a consensus price target of $9.10, indicating a potential upside of 15.04%. Given PowerFleet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than Ealixir.

Profitability

This table compares Ealixir and PowerFleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ealixir N/A N/A N/A PowerFleet -8.99% -4.15% -1.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Ealixir shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of PowerFleet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PowerFleet beats Ealixir on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ealixir Company Profile

Ealixir, Inc. operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. The company enables its clients to control and edit information posted or available on the internet. It provides various services to individuals and businesses, including Ealixir Removal, which protects the reputation of clients on the worldwide web utilizing its technological platform; Ealixir Story that assists clients in writing customized information for uploading onto the web; NewsDelete, which filters harmful financial information and misinformation from social engines; and WebID that prepares detailed reports for individuals, brands, and companies understanding the health status of a digital entity. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Milan, Italy.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports. It also provides logistic solutions, including bumper-to-bumper asset management, monitoring, and visibility for heavy trucks, dry-van trailers, refrigerated trailers, shipping containers, etc., as well as associated cargos; and mobile-asset tracking and condition-monitoring solutions. In addition, the company offers vehicle solutions to enhance the vehicle fleet management process. Further, it provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service covering system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its product under the PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, food and grocery distribution, logistics, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.