Eargo (EAR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 million. On average, analysts expect Eargo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Eargo stock opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.56. Eargo has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $76.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

