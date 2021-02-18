Eargo (EAR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 million. On average, analysts expect Eargo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Eargo stock opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.56. Eargo has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $76.75.
About Eargo
Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
