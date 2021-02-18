Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.