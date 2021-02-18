Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Down 5.2%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.41. 6,942,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 9,183,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 605.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.