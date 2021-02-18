Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Shares Up 5.1%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $11.01. 2,579,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 13,443,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBON. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ebang International during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ebang International during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Ebang International during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Ebang International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ebang International during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 0.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

