eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 108% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $466,075.40 and approximately $308.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 26.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $223.07 or 0.00437083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000438 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

