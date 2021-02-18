eBoost Tops One Day Trading Volume of $306.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. eBoost has a total market cap of $262,326.76 and approximately $306.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eBoost has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.00441405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 103.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000505 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

