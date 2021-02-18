Edison International (EIX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average of $57.79. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

