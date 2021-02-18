Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,443 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.19% of Editas Medicine worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 111.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth about $5,504,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth about $518,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 56,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,619. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.86.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

