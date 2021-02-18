Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $17,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,591,000 after acquiring an additional 524,179 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,939,000 after acquiring an additional 386,233 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,615,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,408,000 after acquiring an additional 81,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,327,000 after acquiring an additional 93,691 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EW opened at $85.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $1,106,714.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,212,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,171 shares of company stock worth $22,820,527. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

