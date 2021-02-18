eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.77-3.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $660-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.62 million.

EHTH stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.56. 47,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,939. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.64.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

