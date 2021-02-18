Elastos Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.51 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Elastos has a total market cap of $78.92 million and $5.51 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00008861 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007113 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002019 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000128 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 96% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.