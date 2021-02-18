Eldorado Gold (EGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EGO shares. CIBC raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.95.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

