Eldorado Gold (ELD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.

ELD stock opened at C$15.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.78. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELD. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

